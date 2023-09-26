PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Wet weather is in store through the middle of the week. Thankfully, it will keep our temperatures from trending too high. In fact, temperatures are likely to only reach the low-mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday will feature more scattered shower activity thanks to a stalled out boundary. Drier air will work into the area Thursday as the boundary washes out and low pressure to the east tries to develop. By Friday, we should be mostly dry, minus a few isolated pop-ups closer to the coastline. The weekend will be sunny and dry with highs back in the mid-upper 80s and morning lows falling back into the 60s.