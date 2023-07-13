Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Heavy rain is a concern again on Friday, just like Wednesday and Thursday, the best chances will come mid-morning to early evening. A little bit of extra lift is around as the leftovers of an MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex) are still helping out. Friday will be the last day this adds to the lift but it will be very close if not over the panhandle this could allow for storms to train or persist in the same areas. Flash flooding and flooding, in general, could occur if that were to verify.

Tonight, most showers and storms will fade through the evening and overnight. Temps should fall into the low to mid-70. Expect partly cloudy conditions with a spotty shower or storm possible tonight. Friday will feature high rain chances with coverage up to 60 to 70% again for the day. While the day will still feature some dry conditions there will be rain around the area a good bit of the day. Friday evening rain should fade. Saturday the higher rain chances will come along the forgotten coast of Gulf and Franklin counties. Elsewhere rain chances will be more scattered with a 50 to 70% chance of rain Saturday. Temps will top out around 90 on both Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday a weak front will stall and allow for out showers and storms to pop up with the heating of the day. Where the front stall will impact rain chances for both days as of right now the chances of rain are high for those days.

Middle to end of next week, the rain chances might start to reduce, and if it does then the temps will be the story. Highs in the mid to upper-90s could be possible we will keep an eye on that trend.