Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The last thing we want to think about is more storms but that’s what we need to do. A setup to bring more storms is on the way Friday. The good news this time is the lift in our area will be weaker, while dynamics are high again, it’s possible we just don’t have storms that take advantage of the environment, especially across the panhandle. The better setup is off to our north across AL and GA.

Tonight cool conditions with temps in the upper 30 for the inland area and lower 40s along the coast. Thursday will be seasonable with temps in the lower 60s for highs with some clouds building through the day. Thursday night will see temps fall into the 50s with showers around by the late night hours. Temps warm into the 70s Friday with the storm threat around mid-day to the Afternoon. The cold front clears through the evening and more wind and cold for the weekend. Saturday will see temps only climb into the low 50s we should also see near-freezing temps Saturday night. A slight warm-up for Sunday ahead of the next front on Monday and Tuesday.

Cold will come in around Tuesday we should have a hard freeze maybe a few for the inland areas. The amount of cold we see and how cold it gets to the coast is still uncertain. The main reason is lingering moisture around, it could help to keep us cloudy and warmer, it also could add some moisture in the cold air. Right now no winter fun is in the forecast but some light winter precip next week will not shock me if we get things set right. For now, just be sure it will be much colder next week.