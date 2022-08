Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances remain high as a stationary boundary will remain in place across the northern Gulf through Saturday. Rain chances will be 60-80% through the next few days. This pattern will look to reload and repeat as we get into next week. This will mean rain chances staying around 50% or greater through the next 7 days. The wet pattern will keep temps below normal for this time period as well with temps topping in the mid to upper 80s each day.

