Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and thunderstorms are expected every day through the long term. Some of these showers could produce heavy rainfall and also lead to localized flash flooding (especially if storms are training over an area). Due to abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, the rain will be welcome. A few thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds. PoPs are around 45-75% for the weekend. PoPs will be around a 20-40% chance for the start of the work week. Temperatures through the period will be in the upper 80s into the weekend and reach the lower 90s for the start of next week. Because we will have high dew points in the 70s with RH values in the 60s most afternoons, the heat index will feel like 100 degrees for many areas this weekend into next week. Although, at this time, heat advisories are not expected. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Tropics

Not a ton of change in the last 24 hours. PTC 2 is still PTC 2 as we are waiting for a closed low-level center to form. This storm is not a threat to the US at all.

The wave behind PTC 2 is now given a 30% chance of developing it has a narrow window where it could gain some tropical attributes. It will be very hard for it to hold on from there as shear, dry air, and land interaction will all play a role against it.

In the Gulf of Mexico, the trough appears to have a low-level center but shear has kept it from organizing to any extent. It might get a TD title tonight or tomorrow before running ashore in TX on Thursday afternoon.