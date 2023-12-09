Panama City, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Showers and storms moving into the Panhandle this evening, with a sharp cold on the way for tomorrow.

Today starting off nice across the panhandle, but with winds shifting from the southeast saw some moisture lift out of the Gulf of Mexico and bring showers towards the western portion of the Panhandle. Those storms will continue to progress towards the north with a brief break of rain early tonight.

Tonight a sharp cold front will bring showers and storms back for most. A line ahead of the cold front looks to move into Walton County between 3-5 AM and then most towards the eastern portions of the Panhandle between mid morning to early afternoon. Tonight and Tomorrow there is Marginal Risk for Severe Weather. Main concerns are damaging wind and heavy rain. Low chance of a tornado, but is possible. Important to have something to make sure you are weather aware. You can always download are storm track 13 app.

After the front moves through a big dip in temperatures is expected. Lows early Monday morning back into the 30s and 40s. Highs forecast to be in the 50s. Things do not warm up until Wednesday as our next chance of rain comes in with a Gulf Low looking possible into next weekend.