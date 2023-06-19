PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Active weather is expected across the Panhandle again this week. Two rounds of showers and storms are likely Monday: the first in the morning and second in the afternoon. Isolated severe weather is possible in which case the greatest storm threats will be damaging winds and flash flooding. Hail and an isolated tornado, however, cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Please have multiple ways to receive warnings like the StormTrack 13 App.

For the rest of the week, a cut-off low to our north will leave ample moisture across the southeast. Scattered showers and storms are likely every day this week with rain chances around 60-90% for the Panhandle. At this time, it does not look like any day will be a total washout. So you can still make outdoor plans, but stay weather aware. When thunder roars, go indoors. If you hear thunder, even if the storm isn’t over you, you can still be struck by lightning.

Rainfall totals over the next five days could range from 3-5 inches with isolated higher amounts. Flash flooding will be a concern with ample rain in the forecast. If you come to any roadways taking on floodwater,