PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Severe weather will be possible anywhere in the Florida Panhandle today as the ingredients are in play for scattered shower and thunderstorm development.

A washed out boundary, ample moisture in the atmosphere, energy from the sun, positioning of the jet stream and shortwaves surging across the southeast will create the threat of stronger storm potential across the region.

Models are continuing to pinpoint south central Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia for a greater concern of severe weather this morning and afternoon as a couple of Mesoscale Convective Systems (MCS’s) move through the area. Another round of severe weather is possible overnight.

Outside of that and similar to yesterday, pop-ups and outflow-driven storms could still reach severe parameters in the Panhandle. Damaging wind and large hail are the main storm threats, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding.

Have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts. Social media should not be your first source. A weather radio, weather apps, and TV broadcasts will provide you with imminent weather warnings.