PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Severe threat is over for today, but another chance of storms possible Friday.

Well as forecasted this morning as significant event with strong tornadoes, hail, and strong winds. Prefrontal cells worked in first with two cells forming tornadoes. One starting in Santa Rosa Beach and the other one starting in Panama City Beach. These storms pushed towards the northeast and caused significant damage in counties such as Holmes, Washington, and Jackson. The national weather service will be out tomorrow to survey the storms in Bay, Walton, and Jackson counties.

Tonight that severe weather has almost moved out of the state of Florida. Storms right now along the eastern seaboard. But dry conditions for us tonight. Winds are still breezy as a strong high pressure system moves in and keeps winds at about 20-25 mph with gust up to 40-45 mph. With that being said a Gale Warning is issued for the Gulf waters and a wind advisory is in affect for the the Panhandle. Temperatures will also drop tonight back into the 30s.

Tomorrow clouds will be around, but it will dry outside. Highs tomorrow expected to be in the mid 50s. Winds will start to diminish but still expecting double red flags for tomorrow along the coastline.

Friday a very similar set up to what just took place is expected. Warm front moves through with some showers and storms and then cold front behind with some backdoor showers and storms. Right now the storm prediction center has a 15 percent chance of severe weather on the day 4 outlook. So again must be weather aware once again.

This week artic air looks to take place with highs in the low 50s and lows back into the 30s. Overall dry until Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day colder air with take place with temperatures in the 50s and lows later on that night in the 20s for our inland locations. A piece of energy could also work in that with cool rain that day and night.