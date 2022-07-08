PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure will start to break down across the southeast late today into tomorrow. This means the rain chances will be on the rise.

Today, pop-up showers and storms will develop through the late morning hours through the afternoon. Isolated severe storms are possible with the main concern being damaging winds and isolated flash flooding. 1-3″ of rain are forecast through Sunday, with isolated higher amounts where storms move over the same area for a prolonged period of time.

Going into the weekend we will see some changes. A trough will once again move in and wash out over the area. That should bring enhanced rain chances to much of the area starting Saturday and lasting well into next week.

Temperatures will fall as a result of increased shower activity and cloud cover across the Panhandle. High temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid-upper 80s from Sunday through mid-week next week.

The tropics remain calm as we do not have any areas of interest to monitor.