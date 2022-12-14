PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re starting the day with cloudy skies across the Panhandle, as well as some isolated shower activity. Temperatures have mostly been in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the east at 15 mph. Through the day today, we’ll see some showers popping up, especially through the afternoon hours. Temperatures themselves will reach the low-mid 70s, and winds will increase to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph. All of this is thanks to a warm front pushing north and a quickly approaching cold front to the west.

The cold front will come into the Panhandle tonight and not clear out of our area until tomorrow morning. With it is a line of storms that has potential to produce severe weather across northwest Florida.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined much of the Panhandle in an ENHANCED (30%) RISK for severe storms Wednesday night through Thursday morning. This means scattered severe storms are possible. The main concern continues to be strong, damaging wind gusts of 58+ mph and isolated tornadoes. Localized flash flooding is possible, too.

As for the timing of arrival of this line of storms, it look like the earliest arrival to Walton County is 9 p.m. CST Wednesday. From about midnight to 3 a.m. CST, the storms will be in the central counties of the Panhandle. At the latest, the storms will clear the Forgotten Coast by 7 a.m. CST Thursday.

Behind the front, colder air will be surging southward, too. High temperatures will likely only be in the 50s Friday through Sunday. Morning lows along the coast, at the same time, will be in the 40s while inland locations see temperatures dip to the mid-30s. Patchy frost will be possible Saturday through Tuesday.