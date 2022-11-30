PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A line of storms is forecast to enter the Panhandle this morning, threatening severe weather. From about 7 a.m. CST until 12 p.m. CST, storms are expected to move from northwest to southeast. By 1 p.m. CST, the severe weather threat will come to an end as rain shifts east and the associated cold front driving this wet weather clears the Panhandle.

Isolated severe storms are possible throughout the morning with the primary weather threat being strong, damaging winds with wind gusts of 58+ mph possible. An isolated tornado embedded in the line of storms is also possible, which is why a Tornado Watch has been issued for central and western counties of the Panhandle until 11 a.m. CST.

For a full break down of today’s severe weather threat, click HERE.

After the front clears the Panhandle Wednesday afternoon, cooler and drier air will come in from the northwest. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely only reach the low and mid-60s while morning lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be quick to climb back to the 70s though through the weekend.