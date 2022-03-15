Isolated severe storms will be possible across the Panhandle of Florida today as a cut-off low brings in moisture from the Gulf. Storms are likely to develop late morning through the afternoon into the early evening. Damaging winds and isolated flash flooding are the main concerns. A brief tornado is possible, too. Stay weather aware and download the StormTrack 13 app onto your mobile devices for weather alerts.

Another round of severe weather will be possible Friday ahead of a cold front. Check out the extended forecast above for all the latest details from Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy.