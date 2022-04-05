PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Severe thunderstorms, some possibly significant, are expected to move through the forecast area today. Destructive winds of 70 mph, tornadoes (some strong), and locally heavy rainfall are possible.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for western and central counties of the Panhandle until 2 p.m. CDT.

Daytime hours today will produce the “main event” AKA the best potential for severe storms to occur in northwest Florida. A squall line producing destructive winds of 70 mph is possible, especially in any bowing segments. Shear and CAPE together will result in a higher tornado risk. Flash flooding may also occur within the next 48 hours as 2-4 inches of rain are forecast with isolated higher amounts. An Aerial Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. CDT Thursday.

Take some time this morning to review your severe weather safety plans. If you don’t have one, check out this helpful resource from the National Weather Service for making one here: https://www.weather.gov/mob/Severe_Tornado.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. That may include: a NOAA weather radio, the StormTrack 13 app, leaving TVs on Channel 13, unmuting phones for easy communication from family/friends/coworkers, etc.

Extra preparations should include: