Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Wind advisory for all noncoastal areas through tomorrow afternoon. Winds 20-30 mph possible with thunderstorm gusts near 50.

High wind warning for all coastal areas through tomorrow evening. Winds 25-40 mph gusts near 60 possible.

Storm warning for Gulf waters to early evening Tomorrow. Winds 20-35 kt with gusts over 45 kt possible. Seas up to 17’.

Severe storms are likely after midnight tonight and through the morning hours Tuesday. Showers and storms will lift through this afternoon and are expected to be nonsevere in association with the warm front. After midnight tonight, Isolated thunderstorms could work across the area all severe hazards possible including tornadoes. By the early morning hours Tuesday squall lines will be off to our west. Storms just ahead of the front are possible and could be dangerous. The squall line likely impacts each area for 20 minutes to an hour before passing east.

1-3 inches of rain expected isolated 5+

20-40 mph winds with gusts up to 60 possible

Severe storms likely, capable of 70 mph winds, torrential rain, tornadoes

The main timeframe is 4 AM to noon Tuesday.

Do you know where you are on a map? Do you know what county you live in and the surrounding counties? Do you know where to be in a tornado warning? Do you know the difference between a watch and a warning?

Get used to the map and where you are on it! Warnings will be issued by counties so know that first. Your city might not pop up on our map so know what city is closest to you with the highest population.

When sheltering. Take a blanket and pillow with you. Take closed-toe shoes. A bike helmet and a flashlight. Stay in your safe place until all clear is given for your area. You can watch us live from Facebook, YouTube, or our Storm Track 13 App, also on Mypanhandle.com

A tornado warning means a tornado is imminent or occurring. That means one is on the ground or confirmed by radar to be happening.

A tornado watch means conditions for storms to produce a tornado are present. Be alert for a warning and be ready to act if a warning is issued for your location.

Where to shelter!

The lowest level of your home, most interior room, away from windows. Preferably a closet or a bathroom.

Bad shelter options if located in one of these you need to find shelter elsewhere immediately after a warning.

– mobile homes

– vehicles

– under overpasses

– large spaces like Gymnasiums

If in a hotel/condo, get into the interior hall of a closed hall if available, or the interior bathroom.