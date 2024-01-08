PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Severe weather is in the forecast across the Florida Panhandle late today through Tuesday morning. Destructive winds and strong tornadoes are the greatest threats.

It is very important that everyone stays “weather-aware” throughout the day today and tomorrow. Make sure you are checking the latest forecast each day and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts (TV, app, NOAA weather radio). A NOAA weather radio is the best device to wake you up with a weather warning as its alerts are loud. Social media should not be your primary, or even secondary source of severe weather alerts. Gather flash lights and batteries in case of power outages, which will be likely, too. You may also want to consider where to go if/when a tornado warning is issued. Build your “severe weather safety plan” by referencing these guidelines from the National Weather Service. If you live in a mobile home, you should start making plans to ride out these storms in a more structurally safe location.

A potent area of low pressure is currently developing. It will shift across the Great Plains and Midwest over the next 24-48 hours. Across the Deep South, the warm front will stretch northward throughout the day today. In doing so, it will work in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in an increase in cloud cover. Here in the Panhandle, we’ll see that moisture build to scattered showers around Noon and through the afternoon. Isolated storms are possible with isolated strong to severe storms in the early evening hours. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat exists for this first round of storms.

Outside of any storms late today into Tuesday, damaging winds are expected. Most areas will see gusts between 40 and 55 mph. The beaches may see higher wind gusts up to 60 mph. Tree damage and/or power outages are possible.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the coastline where wind gusts of 45-55 mph are possible. Inland, a Wind Advisory has been issued as gusts may reach 45 mph.

Overnight, the cold front will move through the Southeast. With it will be a strong squall line capable of producing tornadoes and destructive winds with gusts over 50 mph. It will arrive in the Panhandle as early as 4 a.m. for our far western counties and clear our eastern locations by 12 p.m. CST. There is a significant concern that tornadoes within the squall line could be strong and long-track, meaning they’re on the ground for a long period of time.

With these two rounds of showers and storms, 2-4 inches of rain are expected. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Isolated flash flooding could occur, especially near rivers or creeks.

Beach and boating conditions will be extremely hazardous. No one should be out in or on the water the next few days, as conditions will be worst Monday and Tuesday but last well into the middle of the week. There will be a dangerous rip current risk through Thursday. With strong winds and high waves, beach erosion and coastal flooding will be possible.

After Monday/Tuesday’s storm system clears, we’ll have some time to catch our breaths. Wednesday and Thursday will feature calmer weather. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Thursday’s highs will be closer to 60 degrees with some clouds present. Morning lows both days will be in the middle 30s inland and middle-upper 40s along the coast.

Another round of showers and storms is back in the forecast on Friday with potential severe weather then, too. Please check back for forecast updates over the next few days as we fine-tune this part of the forecast.