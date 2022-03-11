Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – As the headline indicates we have a very active 48 hours ahead of us. Make sure you have many ways to receive warnings through the evening and tonight. More unstable environment tonight, which will depend on how much warm and moist air we can get ushered in this evening. Jet dynamics still look impressive with the 850 mb winds in the 50-60 knot range developing quickly after midnight. This mixed with sufficient instability as dewpoints will be in the mid-60s supports the SPC enhanced risk for our area. Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain will be the main threats to tonight`s severe weather event.

By Saturday morning, the severe threat will be wrapping up across the tri-state area. The far SE Big Bend may have some showers and storms lingering around daybreak, but we`re expecting to quickly dry out after that. Gusty northwest winds will be ushering in significantly drier and colder air to the region. High temperatures will have quite the range from the upper 40s in SE and the far western FL Panhandle to the upper 50s and low 70s for the SE Big Bend. The warmest temperatures for the Big Bend will likely be during the early morning hours before the cold front moves through. Sustained wind speeds for Saturday will be around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph being possible.