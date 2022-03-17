Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A longwave trough over the Plains will move into the Ohio Valley on Friday. The southerly to southwesterly flow ahead of the system will bring a warm front northward into our area Friday morning. A complex of storms will likely be ongoing to our west early in the morning, then move into our area late morning into the afternoon. Where the warm front sets up will ultimately determine where the severe weather risk will reside. CAPE appears limited with this round, but shear will be around 45-55 kt. and SRH around 200-300 m2/s2. Given this environment, areas along and south of the warm front could see the potential of severe storms with this first round of storms with all modes possible (damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes).

