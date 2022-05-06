PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An approaching cold front will spark showers and storms across the Panhandle today. South of the front, the air mass will be moderate to very unstable, and will help organize storms into supercells or bowing line segments. Any severe storm that occurs will be capable of damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for central and southeastern counties of the Panhandle until 6 p.m. CDT. Please stay weather aware and take warnings seriously.

SPC has upgraded the severe risk today to the Enhanced (30%) category in north central counties of the Panhandle near the Big Bend and Georgia/Alabama border. A broken line of storms has redeveloped in which case instability is aiding in severe potential. Otherwise, strong, southwest winds are expected in advance of convection during the day on Friday.

As the cold front continues to move across our region Friday night into Saturday, we`ll see some lingering showers overnight, particularly over the SE Florida Big Bend and our Gulf waters. Some storms may fire back up Saturday morning, remaining confined to the SE FL Big Bend, and are expected to be out of the region by Saturday afternoon. Breezy and relatively drier air moves in behind the cold front. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Mother’s Day will be nice and warm, sunny and dry. Moisture returns to the forecast next week with higher humidity and the chance for pop-up showers and storms.