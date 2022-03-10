Panama City Fla. (WMBB)- Wet and stormy weather is on tap for us on Friday as the front continues to lift north while the aforementioned trough approaches the region. This activity looks to act as a primer for a more significant event heading into the weekend. Enough instability and lift within a region of strong warm-air advection under a very moist airmass supports thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe. All hazards (damaging winds, hail, tornadoes) are possible where convective clusters/cells become the most organized near the front and/or when shear/instability/low-level winds increase in the afternoon. However, the greatest severe threat (i.e., Enhanced Risk – level 3/5) holds off until Friday night. Another concern is heavy rainfall from training convection that will pose a flash flooding risk, particularly for locations that have already received a few inches over the past 24 hours. A Flash Flood Watch was issued accordingly today for portions of the Panhandle (Bay/Gulf/Calhoun County), the entire Big Bend, and our first row of GA counties (Decatur-Lowndes County) — in effect from Friday morning until Saturday morning.

This is a high impact and low confidence forecast. The reasons for that are as follows. 1. Storms will move back across the area in the early morning hours by around 4 to 5 am. At this point, the environment will likely not be capable of tornadoes but could produce very heavy rain and isolated severe storms (wind damage) 2. Shear ( Wind with change over height) will increase throughout the day its possible we see our first storms that could produce tornadoes by 11 am to Noon. 3. A stationary boundary will either stall just offshore or over the area. This could lead to flash flooding thus the Flash flood watch for the eastern half of the panhandle. 4. A Cold front will approach the area and storms should fire on that cold front late Friday night early Saturday morning in the Walton/Bay county line area from 11 pm to 1 am. These storms will be the main concern for severe weather even tornadoes (its possible storms don’t pop up until Gulf/Franklin/ Liberty ) The farther east the storms on the cold front start, the less the severe risk will be, the farther west the greater the severe risk becomes along the front. 5. After the front the winds will pick up gusting as high as 40 mph on the day Saturday. Temps will crash Saturday night below freezing for all.