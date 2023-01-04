PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for central counties of the Panhandle from Walton to Liberty County until 11 a.m. CST and 12 p.m. EST. Isolated spin-up tornadoes will be possible throughout the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. Locate you safe spot (lowest, innermost level of your home/building, away from windows and doorways, putting as many walls between you and the outside as you can).

Isolated severe storms continue to be a threat to the Panhandle in which case all modes of severe weather are possible. However, we have consistently seen strong damaging winds, rotation and flash flooding be the great threat resulting in issuance of weather warnings from the National Weather Service.

The severe weather threat, locally, should come to an end during the lunchtime hours, by 2-3 p.m. as the storms shift east over the Big Bend.

After the cold front moves on, the Panhandle will be left with cool breezy conditions late Wednesday and Thursday.

Noticeably cooler temperatures will be in place through Friday, and then the region warms a bit each day for the weekend ahead.

There may be a few showers to track come Monday, however, that is subject to change in the coming days.