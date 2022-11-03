Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry weather is sticking around and we need rain now more than ever. Severe drought is now in place across the panhandle with 4 to 6 inches of rain to catch up and 3 to 5 inches of rain to break free from the drought. While we do not have that kind of rain in the forecast. A subtropical or large nontropical low will develop to our east next week. Eventually the low could stretch west far enough for a piece of that energy to bring showers in our direction. The best chances of seeing showers or rain next week will be Wednesday and Thursday with the low eventually running up the east coast next weekend. The front that clears out this large mess of a low will also flip the pattern and likely result in a colder dry pattern by the end of next weekend. This is still very uncertain how it will all evolve to keep up with the latest in the forecast next week and let’s all hope that rain continues to trend up.

