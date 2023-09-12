Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The left-over front did get a kick from the incoming front. This allowed for scattered showers and storms to work across the panhandle most of the day. We could see a similar day for Wednesday as well. A shower or storm near the coast in the morning thanks to the land breeze fading. The front will progress west to east through the day on Wednesday and should be the best shot at rain with about 50% coverage at times during the afternoon hours. Thursday the front will have moved through but the dry air will battle southwest flow over our heads this type of lift will give us a chance at a stray shower or storm Thursday to Saturday. A weak boundary could bring slightly better rain chances on Sunday before waiting on the next front for midweek next week.

The troughing pattern across the east will keep dry air working in and no it’s not going to feel like fall in the mid-west but the air will feel better than the mid-summer feel we had just a few short weeks ago. This pattern will also help to keep the busy tropics in the Atlantic. The tropics are not a threat to the panhandle for a week or two.

Lee looks to bring Nor’Easter conditions to many in the northeast this weekend. It could also impact Atlantic Canada more significantly as a Cat 1 type of storm. Likely extra-tropical before landfall. Interest in the northeast should seek local forecasts to see how they could be impacted.