PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Drier air from northerly flow Saturday helped the region feel better for the end of the weekend.

However, temperatures were still quite hot, with Tyndall Air Force Base reaching 94 degrees Sunday afternoon.

By the start of the work week, temperatures are expected to remain semi-seasonal but still warm, with afternoon peaks in the low and mid-90s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances remain isolated at best.

The next wave of heat returns Wednesday and extends likely into Friday before another boundary helps temperatures cool slightly for next weekend.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest of those days. Models projections are up towards 110 for many inland areas, which may be possible in select spots. Expect widespread highs to hit the triple digits.

Another disturbance should bring added rain chances to the Panhandle starting Friday. At this point, moisture isn’t looking more substantial than a 30-40% chance of isolated/scattered showers and storms.

Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest updates.