PANAMA CITY, Fla WEATHER (WMBB) — The region will stay relatively comfortable weather-wise this week as we await further fall changes.

High pressure stays dominant Sunday and Monday with warmer afternoon temperatures on tap, 80-85°F.

Changes return Tuesday as a cold front approaches, with a mostly nice day in store, and then possibilities for rain after sunset.

The front will push over the Panhandle quickly, with showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorm chances early Wednesday morning.

Breezy Thursday, but the region doesn’t need to anticipate a large drop in temperatures. Highs will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight temperatures linger through the upper 40s & 50s.

Next Saturday could see rain, but that is subject to change.