Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances each day are what you expect in June. This week is not the exception as rain chances will be around each day. With plenty of lift the rain chances are higher than the seasonal averages. Tuesday and Wednesday the rain chances will remain higher inland vs our coastal areas. The divergences from the shape of the coastline and a decent southwest flow all week should help to protect the coast from showers and storms for the most part until the second half of the week. Inland areas will have at least a 40% chance of rain across the next week. The middle to the second half of the week also brings higher prospects of rain. This is still very much hit-and-miss rain driven by the sea breeze outflow boundaries and the heating of the day. That means even with the higher rain chances you are still playing the rain lotto each day.

Temps will be warm with highs around 90 for the coast and low 90s for the inland areas. Add in very high dew points and it will feel warmer. It should feel like 95 to 105 each afternoon before showers and storms cool off the area.

Tropics are set to remain inactive over the next 7 days. We will be watching the Caribbean for a trough to kick start the Central American Gyre (CAG) but for now, nothing going or expected.