Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A weak front around for our Friday will keep pop-up shower or storm chances with us through the weekend. It’s not going to be the best coverage at any given time but at least there will be a chance to be a rain lotto winner. The front stalls and washes out by next week but the trough will remain in place. Temps will climb to near 90 each day and lows will fall into the low 70s. Another front approaches the area mid to late next week.

