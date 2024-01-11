PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning! We’re off to another chilly start with temperatures mainly in the low 40s so far. Cloud cover is building in this morning, and through the day today, we’ll see more clouds than sun. Temperatures, however, will climb into the low 60s. That’s in part due to the winds shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph today.

Tomorrow morning, moisture build up will result in scattered showers after midnight and through the morning. During the late morning hours and into the early afternoon, another cold front is likely to sweep through the area. That front could bring a chance for strong or severe storms. This system does not look as promising for significant severe weather here in the Panhandle, unlike Tuesday’s frontal boundary.

There are better dynamics in place north of the Panhandle in parts of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina where there’s an enhanced risk (Level 3 out of 5). There’s a good chance we might not see much or anything severe here, but it is always good to be prepared and weather aware, especially after our strong tornadoes on Tuesday. If there are any strong or severe storms in northwest Florida, the threats would include damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado risk. This forecast, though, may change, so please check back for the latest forecast.

Friday, though a bit wet, will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 60s and possibly low 70s. After the front exits Friday afternoon, colder air will follow, arriving late Friday through the weekend. High temperatures will fall to the low 50s Saturday with morning lows in the mid-30s inland, low 40s along the coast. On Sunday, temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s in the afternoon hours after falling near freezing during the morning in inland locations and mid-30s along the coastline.

Early next week, another round of showers is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. However, this round, at this time, does not look likely to produce severe weather. Rather, the focus will be on the temperature roller coaster that continues as temperatures rise and fall with another front. Arctic air is expected to arrive by Wednesday. Morning lows will likely fall to the 20s across the Panhandle, while high temperatures do not exceed the upper 40s. A hard freeze is possible Wednesday morning, so be prepared to protect your pipes, plants, pets and vulnerable people.