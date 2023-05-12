PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It’s that time of year when the heating of the day, the sea breeze and the Gulf moisture all make the weather very predictably unpredictable. This is in jest, but it’s also true that some things, like prevailing wind direction and typical convergence areas, help to narrow down the prospects of where storms will pop.

The overall theme of random activity is really the case with the summertime setup. The sea breeze gets going once the temperature over land is eight degrees warmer than the water temperature. That’s all it takes for the formation of both a sea breeze or land breeze (basically the opposite of the sea breeze, which happens at night mostly in the summer). The sea breeze acts as a surface front and aids in helping lift air parcels up so that storms can begin to form. From that point forward, outflow from storms that interact with other boundaries with the sea breeze or other outflow boundaries form new storms. This gives us the popcorn effect on the radar and the random nature of where storms form.

Friday should start off dry with some clouds around in the morning and then sunny conditions before the sea breeze gets a few storms to pop again in the afternoon. Winds out of the south/southeast will push the sea breeze further inland, so rain chances will be highest away from the coast. Saturday will feature a northeast wind aloft which could pin the sea breeze closer to the coast. This might help a few storms pop over coastal areas before moving inland. By Sunday and Monday, some dry air sneaks in, limiting rain chances.

Temperatures will still be very warm with highs in the mid-upper 80s along the coast and closer to 90 degrees inland for the next seven days with no major pattern changes in the forecast.