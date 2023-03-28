PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a bit of a wet and foggy start this morning. Scattered showers are moving along I-10 through Walton, Holmes, Washington and Jackson County. Heavy rain and lightning has been present in this area for a few hours. Meanwhile, the entire Florida Panhandle is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. CDT/10 a.m. EDT. Visibility is currently the most reduced due to fog in our southeastern locations.

A slow moving cold front is pushing through the Deep South this morning. The slow movement of the front creates the potential for storms to produce localized flash flooding. Locally, areas could see well over 3 inches of rain. There will be several areas that don’t pick up much; the Forgotten Coast, for example, may be forgotten this time around.

There is a risk of severe weather, albeit low with the main concern being flash flooding and damaging winds. The risk of tornadoes is low but not zero. It’s important to stay weather aware throughout the day and be ready to seek shelter if needed.

Showers and storms will occur most widely across the area through the afternoon hours. By the evening, most of the rain will clear east of the Forgotten Coast. The cloud cover, however, may take a bit longer to push out. If we don’t see a whole lot of sun Wednesday, more is expected Thursday and Friday.

The passage of this cold front will bring lower dew points and cooler temperatures to our forecast but only briefly. Thursday, we start to warm up and the dew points will start to rise. This trend continues for Friday as well with breezy conditions expected. The same setup with a stalled boundary this past weekend looks like it might attempt to set up again this coming weekend.