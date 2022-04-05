Panama City FLA. (WMBB) – On Wednesday, another shortwave moves along the Gulf Coast, triggering possibly another round of showers and storms. There is uncertainty regarding tomorrow`s severe weather chances as it`s questionable how much the atmosphere recovers. If convection refires, this round will likely be much more disorganized and will exhibit more of a multicell cluster rather than an organized line. Looking at some area model soundings, we will be looking at a high CAPE/lower shear environment with steep lapse rates on the order of 7-8 C/km. CAPE may easily climb into the 2000-3000 J/kg range, especially if we get some clearing skies tomorrow afternoon. However, shear will be lacking with only about 20-30 knots of deep layer shear and about 20-30 knots of low-level shear. The primary risks with tomorrow`s storms appear to be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado still cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas from Albany to Tifton northward in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3 of 5) and most elsewhere in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5).

