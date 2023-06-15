Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will stay high over the next week. Rain chances will be in the range of 50 to 80% each day over the next 7 days. If you haven’t had the rain you want just yet, I say just wait eventually you’ll get the storm over your area. If you have outdoor plans and see the high rain chances keep the plans just be flexible. A 50% chance of rain means that 50% of the area should see rain at some point during that forecast period. Wash-out weather is not likely across the whole area on any given day.

Tonight rain chances are around 60% with the best chance of rain along the coast. Heavy rain is possible but the severe threat is overall low. Friday a storm complex could work though in the morning hours then pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday both could see a storm complex move through but timing is very difficult even just a few days out with such small-scale systems. We move on from the MCS wave train on Monday but we stall out a front with a cutoff low to our north that will keep the pop-up showers and storms around for much of next week. The only good thing is the rain and timing could be a bit more traditional with the majority of the rain pop-up style in the afternoon.