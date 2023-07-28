Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The weather forecast got thrown a curveball, rain chances were reduced by a surface feature that spun up overnight. I’m talking about the surface low that developed near Jacksonville early Friday morning. This didn’t change the forecast much but did help to concentrate lift farther to our east vs over our area. That means we see a 40% chance of rain through the weekend vs the 60% that was forecast before. Still, have a shot at the rain lotto the chances are just lower.

Tonight showers fade through the evening after we lose the heating of the day. A stray shower or storm overnight is possible temps will be mostly in the mid to upper 70s for lows. Saturday should start off dry and will be very warm temps will rise into the low to mid-90s and will feel like 100 to 108° through the day. Showers and storms will pop up across the area through the afternoon. Sunday will be more of the same only difference will flow aloft and will switch from the northeast to the northwest. Summer pattern will win the week next week with the main weather question being where the trough stalls as of now still too uncertain so going with a lower rain chance and warmer temps for now though much of next week.