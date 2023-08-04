Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Storms made it to the panhandle late in the day. Saturday there is a chance of pop-ups in the morning but the main chance of rain comes to us in the afternoon. Storms will move from the northwest to the southeast across the area. There is a concern that storms move over the same areas where flash flooding could be an issue. This is a low-end concern in my mind thanks to the dry weather we have had most of this week. Still, heavy rain and a low risk of severe weather are possible with the highest threat being wind gusty from any strong storms. Rain chances will be around 60 to 70% the day could be fairly wet but I do not think it will be a washout. You should still have time to get outside and enjoy the Saturday.

Sunday the stalled front should start to lift off to the north but we will still get a decent amount of pop-up showers and storms around the area in the afternoon. Temps across the area for the weekend will top out in the low 90s it will feel warmer than that. Monday a bit of ridge should limit storm chances before another boundary stalls on Tuesday increasing rain chances again that should keep us busy with popup action through much of next week.