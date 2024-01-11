Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Storms again on Friday after an awful day Tuesday, It is the type of forecast you just don’t want to see. The good news is some stable air will be around and that has helped to reduce the severe threat for Friday. It’s low confidence day, If storms mature, and as of right now that looks unlikely, we could have storms become strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. Thankfully, the models have shown nothing concerning in our area.

My forecast is for broken showers to work in with the warm front in the early morning hours. A low-top non-severe storm is possible through the morning hours. If anything is going to be severe it likely happen around noon. Broken showers continue into the afternoon before clearing out with the cold front in the evening hours. Temps climb to the low 70s Friday and fall to the 30s Friday night.

Saturday is a cold and breezy day with temps in the low 50s we could see freezing temps Saturday night. A bit of moderation for Sunday before a front comes in and stalls on Monday. Arctic air will be knocking on the door. It looks like it will move in on Tuesday then there will be more cold air next weekend potentially.