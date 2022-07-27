Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Upper low moving across the gulf the next few days will bring greater chances of rain for most. As that moves away from us we will be left with the ridge and less moisture working into the area this will bring heat and possible heat advisories to the area. A heat advisory means that the feel-like or heat index is at or greater than 108°. We could manage that in some areas over the weekend and possibly into next week. Rain chances should return to about the average as we move into the middle of next week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video