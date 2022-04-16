PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Conditions on Saturday were cloudy and humid as a cold front settles in from the north.

The rest of the weekend is expected to be quite similar.

scattered rain chances move over portions of the Panhandle from about 8 PM to 3 AM Saturday night, but the severe threat is minimal.

Again on Sunday evening, another push of energy will give regions north of I-10 a shot at scattered showers and storms as low pressure passes to the north of us.

The last of the rain e will see this week will saunter east by Monday afternoon, with drying and warming expected all of next week.

High pressure moving in Tuesday will make for windy conditions, but overall the weather will get nicer as the week goes on.