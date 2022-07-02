PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Minimal changes will occur in the forecast for the next 5-7days as the southerly flow remains intact across the Panhandle.

Each day rain chances will range from 40-60% with coastal areas expected to see splashes of showers and storms in the morning, and precipitation spreading inland in the afternoon and evening.

Seasonal temperatures will be in store through the long term with afternoon highs through the mid-80s and lower 90s.

We are now on to the third tropical name for the Atlantic Basin this hurricane season, with Tropical Storm Colin forming off the coast of the Carolina’s early Saturday.

The system is expected to stay at tropical storm strength as it traverses up the coast this weekend.

A Tropical Storm Warning stretches from Nags Head, NC down through Myrtle Beach, SC. The major impacts in those areas are expected to be gusty and damaging winds, with gales over 50 mph possible and flash flooding chances accompanying heavy rainfall.