Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A trough off to our south and a broad surface low is helping to send showers and storms our way. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving the broad low a 20% chance to develop over the next 48 hours and that’s likely the highest odds it will have. Shear and other environmental conditions are limiting the system regardless of development the forecast remains the same for our area.

Tonight showers and storm chances hold on around 50 to 60% the same chances we will have for Thursday as well. The main concern is some gusty winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain that could cause isolated flash flooding. Thursday showers and storms should be around most of the day including for coastal areas in the morning hours. At some point in the day, an outflow boundary should work north and allow for showers and storms to be scatted across much of the area much like what Wednesday brought. As high pressure builds to our north and east a backdoor front will suppress the moisture south the sooner that happens the quicker the rain fades and the low moves away from the area. I wouldn’t be shocked if tomorrow afternoon and evening ended up being dry after some showers and storms in the morning. Friday the low is pushed south and dry air will be rushed in with a northeast wind. This should reduce rain chances to just 10 to 20% for Friday and that should hold until Sunday, which means just a very stray pop-up possible through the weekend. While Friday will feel exceptionally nice more of an east wind comes in by Saturday and temps will return closer to the norm for this time of year. High from Saturday to next Wednesday for the inland areas will be in the low 90s and coastal areas in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances beyond Thursday will be generally under 30%.