PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Thursday! We’re thankfully waking up to much calmer conditions, not only here in the Panhandle, but also all across the state of Florida as Idalia has shifted just off the coastline of the Carolinas. Moisture, however, is still present with a stalled boundary across the northern Gulf of Mexico that will be slowly pushing north as the day goes on. Add in the energy of the sun to the moisture of the atmosphere and more scattered pop-up showers and storms are likely to form throughout the day. Temperatures are forecast to return to the low 90s today as well with humidity making it feel as hot as 106 degrees.

Tomorrow, a clash of winds and outflow boundaries will lead to enhanced rain chances across the Deep South. Across much of the Panhandle, winds will be out of the south. Most of Georgia and Alabama, though, will have a wind out of the northeast as high pressure builds across the east coast and moves southward. Where the differing winds meet and convergence occurs, showers and storms will develop. Additionally, moving outflow boundaries will lead to more rainfall.

The chance for pop-up showers and storms will continue into the first half of the weekend. High pressure along the east coast will slide more southward over the Southeastern region Saturday into Sunday. By Sunday, we should have mostly dry conditions in the Panhandle, minus a few pop-ups along the coast as that dry air filter in. This will drop humidity and make it feel much more comfortable outdoors, especially in the mornings when temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday through Wednesday will feature a mostly sunny sky and almost no rainfall.

Beachgoers: The National Weather Service is still forecasting a high rip current risk through Monday. Please make sure you identify the flags flying before attempting to enter the water. Double red flags mean the beach is closed to the public for swimming – do not enter or you could be fined or arrested. Where single red flags are flying, even knee-deep is too deep. Stay shallow and close to shore.