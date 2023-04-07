Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Scattered showers will greet you Saturday morning, the showers will turn to moderate to heavy rain during the middle of the day. We will see it back to showers by the evening hours. Temps will start in the 70s Saturday morning and fall to the mid-60s through the day. Showers should move out early on Sunday allowing for a cloudy and cool plus breezy Easter Sunday. Monday and Tuesday we will moderate temps back to the low 70s but could have a good bit of clouds around. A cut-off low will develop to our south and hang out there for a few days. This will be an upper-level low or a mid-level low it’s non-tropical so no need to buy into the social media hype. The confidence in the forecast has gone up for next week but details are still fuzzy. our Highest rain chance will be Thursday but questions remain as to when the rain will move in Wednesday or Wednesday night and when we could clear out the moisture. If you have outdoor plans next week continue to check the forecast as much as possible.

