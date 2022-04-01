PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The Panhandle will remain under nice conditions Friday night, but active weather isn’t out of the question this weekend.

A stationary front will be set up in the northern Gulf Saturday morning, flicking up chances for showers and storms by noon and extending into the late afternoon.

A majority of the rain and thunderstorms will affect the coastline, while inland areas will see semi-drier conditions.

Rain will not affect temperatures greatly Saturday, with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

A dry front pushes rain chances out Saturday evening, and sunshine returns Sunday.

Our next rain event is expected late Monday night and Tuesday, details on the severe weather potential will come available in the next few days.