PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’re off to a relatively cool start to the day with temperatures hovering between 59 and 64 degrees. Winds are out of the east/northeast at 5-10 mph. They will increase to 10-15 mph today and shift east overall. The breeze will feel nice though with warm and sunny weather in store, though. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday: 82-84 degrees.

An upper-level ridge and a couple different surface high pressure systems will work together to keep majority of the eastern half of the United States dry for the next 5 days. That includes us here in the Panhandle… These systems will also result in temperatures trending a little higher than normal. High temperatures are forecast to hit the low-mid 80s this week with lows similar to this morning.

There are some signs of a stronger front rolling into the southeast Monday, bringing cooler air to the Panhandle just in time for Halloween Tuesday. Temperatures will likely top out only in the mid-70s while morning lows fall back into the 50s. At this time, the front looks mostly dry.

Rain chances will remain low, creating a higher concern for fire danger. Please use extreme caution if burning anything outdoors and completely put out a fire before walking away. If you can avoid outdoor burning, that is the safest option.