Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Severe thunderstorms, some possibly significant, are expected to move through the forecast area on Tuesday. Destructive winds of 70 mph, tornadoes (some strong), and locally heavy rainfall are possible.

A shortwave trough will move across the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, ahead of a larger longwave trough that will be over the Plains. At the surface, a boundary over the central Gulf of Mexico will lift northward tonight as a warm front and move inland early Tuesday morning. While there could be isolated thunderstorms with this front, the chances for severe weather appear low as most of the showers and storms that do develop will likely be elevated north of the warm front. Otherwise, tonight will be quiet with lows in the mid-50s north to mid-60s near the coast. Daytime Tuesday is the main meat of the event. An MCS will likely be ongoing in southern Mississippi and Alabama, moving eastward into our area during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Thunderstorms will move into southwest GA and the FL Big Bend in the afternoon. With such strong winds just off the surface and plenty of instability, destructive winds of 70 mph are possible, especially in any bowing segments. The shear results in longer, curving hodographs, which suggests an elevated tornado risk as well, some of which could be strong given the strong wind fields. The greatest tornado risk right now appears to be across southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. SPC has outlined areas from DeFuniak Springs to Nashville northward in an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3 of 5) with most elsewhere (outside of the southeast Big Bend) in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5). Everyone should review their severe weather safety plans, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and know where their safe place is, whether at work or at home. Outside of thunderstorms, winds will be quite gusty with frequent gusts up to 30 mph at times. Highs will be near 80. Dangerous rip currents will continue at all beaches.