UPDATE (9 A.M. CDT) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for central and eastern counties of the Panhandle until 2 p.m. CDT. A line of severe storms moving over Escambia and Santa Rosa County has reportedly downed trees and power lines. Wind gusts of 50-70 mph are possible as the system works east.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances will stay high over the next week. Rain chances will be in the range of 50 to 80% each day over the next 7 days. If you haven’t had the rain you want just yet, I say just wait. Eventually, you’ll get the storm over your area. If you have outdoor plans and see the high rain chances, keep the plans, but just be flexible. A 50% chance of rain means that 50% of the area should see rain at some point during that forecast period. Wash-out weather is not likely across the whole area on any given day.

After a lull in activity early this morning, a Mesoscale Convective System (a storm complex) is working into Alabama very quickly. This will likely arrive over the next couple hours and could result in some severe storms in our western or central locations of the Panhandle. Again today, the greatest storm threats will be damaging wind. Hail and flash flooding are also possible. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out of the forecast, though, so we want you to be extra weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Unfortunately, the weekend will also have a severe weather threat with more rounds of rain and storms moving across the Deep South. The timing Saturday currently looks like late morning into the afternoon. However, these systems are hard to forecast without already being formed, because they are small-scale and act on their own outside of larger systems.

We move on from the MCS train on Monday, but we stall out a front with a cut-off low to our north that will keep the pop-up showers and storms around for much of next week. The only good thing is the rain and timing could be a bit more traditional with the majority of the rain pop-up style in the afternoon.