Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold again tonight with a freeze warning for inland areas again tonight. It’s still cool tomorrow with an east wind and highs in the mid-60s. A warm front moves in Thursday night and so will the showers.

This will not be like last Sunday with all-day rain then over. This will be rounds of showers starting Thursday night through Sunday. We will have breaks in the showers and there will be periods of heavier rain. Where the rain is the most consistent is where the highest rain totals will be.

Timing right now: Friday to Sunday

Friday showers arrive in the early morning hours. A break in the rain is possible through the day with some heavier showers or storms possible in the afternoon and evening. The bulk of the rain should be to the west and north Friday night into Saturday morning. The front slides east Saturday and should bring a round of showers possibly a storm or two to the area in the morning (the timing here is based on the front, so very low confidence). A break in the action is possible in the afternoon or evening until the front makes it to the central panhandle (Again low confidence). Saturday night showers continue a more steady band of light to moderate rain could develop into Sunday morning along the front and slide east to clear the area out by Sunday night. The front will not be moving fast and it will not move away from the area until next Wednesday. Clouds will possibly stick around Monday and Tuesday but those days appear to be dry right now.