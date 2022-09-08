Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain showers and storms are expected in the next few days. This will not be a washout consistent rain but we will have the possibility of convective banding. That means storms can pop up and run over the same areas. That is the main concern that we get that type of banding and it turns into flash flooding. Friday will have the possibility to dry out by the evening, this would be if we have widespread shower and storm activity in the morning. That would help stabilize the atmosphere and limit the number of storms to pop up in the afternoon. That is a possibility but with the amount of moisture streaming into the area, I would bet on seeing rain Friday/Saturday/Sunday. Sunday should be a transition day as the moisture start to exit the area.

