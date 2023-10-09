Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain is on the way and it is much needed, it will however bring breezy conditions and the threat of flooding. The weather is nearly perfect to start the week and that should continue for Tuesday. Tuesday should start out in the 50s for temps and climb to the upper 70s to near 80 for highs. Tuesday night won’t be as cold with clouds streaming in and moisture, we will only fall into the 60s. Wednesday clouds build through the morning and isolated showers will arrive. Wednesday afternoon the steady and heavier rain will start to move in. The evening and overnight hours will likely bring the worst weather. Breezy conditions Wednesday out of the east-north-east 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 30 are possible. Severe weather looks unlikely right now with the instability set to remain offshore. Temps on Wednesday will rise to the 70s before the rain then fall to the low 60s once the rain starts. With the breezy conditions, it will be not-so-nice weather. Rainfall totals will likely be 2 to 4″ of rain across the area as the moisture moves out Thursday. Isolated areas could see higher amounts which brings flash flooding to a concern. Thursday the wind will shift to out of the south allowing warmer and humid air to return. Popup showers and storms will be possible Thursday night into the day Friday. Friday temps could be as warm as the mid-80s if the sun comes out maybe higher. A warm and humid night for Friday night but likely a dry cold front finds us Saturday morning. If there is any moisture a few showers early Saturday morning will be possible. Dry and cool air takes over by Saturday night and we go back to dry and below average temps through early next week.

