PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A seasonal summertime feel to the air will carry into the midweek.

For the rest of Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid and upper 80s along the coast, with areas touching 90 inland.

Similar conditions will go for Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure stays intact over the area. This leaves the region with a 20-30% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

The potential for severe storms is expected to be limited within the next few days.

On Friday, a cold front will attempt to shift over the FL Panhandle, which could increase the chances for pop-up storms that afternoon. Compressional heating will accompany this event, causing inland temperatures to rise above average, readings could touch the mid-90s in select spots.

Saturday and Sunday hold on to a general risk of moisture, with no real surprises. There is potential that we will be tracking a tropical depression moving through the Gulf those days as well.

Hurricane Agatha made landfall in southern Mexico yesterday and was downgraded to a Tropical Depression today. Its remnants are forecast to push east of the Yucatan this weekend, where they could potentially re-organize into another tropical disturbance.

If this does happen, the disturbance will be named Alex, and become the first Atlantic storm of the hurricane season.