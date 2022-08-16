PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Temperatures today will be just above normal for this time of year, topping out in the low 90s along the coast, mid-90s inland. Isolated to scattered pop-up storms are expected thanks to an approaching cold front and increasing moisture from the south.

Wednesday will feature more of the same.

By Thursday, temperatures will fall below-normal, but there’s a catch. Rain chances will be higher, and this trend will last into the weekend. Heavy rain could lead to isolated flash flooding. Do not cross any roadways collecting floodwater.